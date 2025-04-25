Subscribe
Open MLLMs Excelling in Vision, Reasoning & Long Context
Open MLLM family (1B-78B) from OpenGVLab. Excels at vision, reasoning, long context & agents via native multimodal pre-training. Outperforms base LLMs on text tasks.
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on April 26th, 2025.
