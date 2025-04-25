Launches
InternVL3
InternVL3
Open MLLMs Excelling in Vision, Reasoning & Long Context
Open MLLM family (1B-78B) from OpenGVLab. Excels at vision, reasoning, long context & agents via native multimodal pre-training. Outperforms base LLMs on text tasks.
Free
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
InternVL3
Open MLLMs Excelling in Vision, Reasoning & Long Context
InternVL3 by
InternVL3
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on April 26th, 2025.
InternVL3
is not rated yet. This is InternVL3's first launch.