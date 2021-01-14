Internal Enterprise

discussion
Oscar Godson
HunterCTO at Stealth Fintech Startup
Since the first product I worked on over a decade ago there was always one requirement that was the same between them: a need for an internal admin system. Whether it was Yammer (enterprise social network), Simple (banking), Vault (retirement investing), or Acorns (investing), we always had to dedicate some of engineering resources to building out an admin system. If we didn't do this we'd get pulled off our product work to fix people's accounts, answer questions for the support team, or deploy our monolith just to update some copy. When I found Internal.io I immediately signed up for my next startup. It let me integrate our GQL backend and database and, in one use case, even a Google Spreadsheet, and let our support and non-engineering team members manage everything themselves. I've ever since been preaching this to every CTO and VPE I talk to. I highly recommend!
@oscargodson thank you for your support! Our goal is to build out a powerful platform so engineering teams never have to worry about internal tools again!
Truly a no-code tool for people that don't code. It's a simple setup and you can do some cool things with it pretty quickly.
We've been using Internal for about six months. Its flexibility has allowed us to quickly create some vital admin tools using some very sophisticated queries to our databases. I haven't found other solutions that are this useful. The team has rapidly iterated and the experience of creating admin tools now is worlds better than it was when we started using Internal last summer. I couldn't recommend it more!
Great idea. What do you think about Retool?