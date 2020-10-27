Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Intercept Video Reviews
Intercept Video Reviews
Automate, collect, and share video reviews on Shopify
Email
Customer communic...
+ 2
Intercept is an Shopify app that lets storefronts automate, collect, and share video reviews. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s an authentic customer video worth? Video reveals how customers actually think and feel.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
8 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send