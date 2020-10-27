  1. Home
  2.  → Intercept Video Reviews

Intercept Video Reviews

Automate, collect, and share video reviews on Shopify

Intercept is an Shopify app that lets storefronts automate, collect, and share video reviews. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what’s an authentic customer video worth? Video reveals how customers actually think and feel.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment