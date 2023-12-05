Products
Inter 4.0

Inter 4.0

Workhorse typeface crafted for a wide range of applications

Inter Version 4 brings not only tens of thousands of improved glyph designs and hundreds of hours of kerning work but also improved and added OpenType features.
Launched in
Design Tools
Typography
GitHub
Inter 4.0
Inter 4.0
Inter 4.0Workhorse typeface crafted for a wide range of applications
Inter 4.0 by
Inter 4.0
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Tools, Typography, GitHub. Made by
Rasmus Andersson
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Inter 4.0
is not rated yet. This is Inter 4.0's first launch.
