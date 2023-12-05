Products
Home
→
Product
→
Inter 4.0
Inter 4.0
Workhorse typeface crafted for a wide range of applications
Inter Version 4 brings not only tens of thousands of improved glyph designs and hundreds of hours of kerning work but also improved and added OpenType features.
Launched in
Design Tools
Typography
GitHub
by
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Typography
,
GitHub
. Made by
Rasmus Andersson
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Upvotes
18
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
