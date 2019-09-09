Discussion
Sercan Esen
Hello PH, Sercan here. I am the co-founder and CEO of Intenseye 🚀 Sad fact: Every 7 seconds a worker is injured on the job and in average 14 worker dies every day in the US only! Despite the health and safety regulations and manual safety checks, real-time violation awareness and incident preventions are missing in the industry. Therefore, we built Intenseye. Intenseye is an AI platform capable of connecting existing cameras in manufacturing facilities to prevent accidents. Our deep learning-powered AI models can predict and analyze body posture, ergonomics, danger zone violations, personal protective equipment usage in real-time. Based on our instant notification system facilities can stop violations before they turn into accidents. Our dream is to make manufacturing zero accidents, one worker, one facility, one city at a time! We would love to hear what you think and I am here to answer your questions :) Be Safe! Sercan
