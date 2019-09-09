Log In
Intenseye prevents workplace incidents with AI-powered video analytics. Manufacturing facilities connect their existing cameras without any hardware requirements within minutes to get real-time violation notifications.
Hello PH, Sercan here. I am the co-founder and CEO of Intenseye 🚀 Sad fact: Every 7 seconds a worker is injured on the job and in average 14 worker dies every day in the US only! Despite the health and safety regulations and manual safety checks, real-time violation awareness and incident preventions are missing in the industry. Therefore, we built Intenseye. Intenseye is an AI platform capable of connecting existing cameras in manufacturing facilities to prevent accidents. Our deep learning-powered AI models can predict and analyze body posture, ergonomics, danger zone violations, personal protective equipment usage in real-time. Based on our instant notification system facilities can stop violations before they turn into accidents. Our dream is to make manufacturing zero accidents, one worker, one facility, one city at a time! We would love to hear what you think and I am here to answer your questions :) Be Safe! Sercan
Berk Boz
Berk Boz
Congrats on the 🚀 guys! I've loved Intenseye for the past year (has it been that long?) and I'm sure the new interface is going to make the entire experience even better. Please accept this Medium-style token of appreciation: 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
