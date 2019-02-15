Log InSign up
Instaspacer

Putting the spaces back into Instagram

instaspacer is a simple app which allows you to solve a really annoying problem. Not being able to use clean spaces and line breaks in your Instagram captions.

No more dots, dashes or any other ugly characters.

Just clean, simple new lines for everyone to enjoy.

Jason Thorarinsson
Hey, thanks for checking out instaspacer! We decided to build this product in just 1 day to learn more about Flutter and solve a really annoying problem which plagues our time on Instagram. We're hoping to bring instaspacer to Apple soon (if they stop rejecting it!). The app is really simple, but we hope it brings some value to you and helps you make your Instagram captions look more beautiful!
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
If apple stops rejecting it, damnit Apple, I want this!
Jason Thorarinsson
@aaronoleary I'm hopeful. I'll send them your comment. They said it didn't have enough features...
Aaron O'Leary
@jason_thorarinsson There is literally apps on the app store with no features and a big price tag, its just an image that says "im rich"....
Aaron O'Leary
@jason_thorarinsson Oh Apple
