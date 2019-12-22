  1. Home
  2.  → Instars

Instars

Earn crypto while preserving your privacy

#1 Product of the DayToday
Instars is platform that allows you to earn cryptocurrency for participating in daily activities such as market research. You can now earn INSTAR and EOS simply by taking photos of your receipts, completing short surveys, and referring friends.
Instars - Earn Crypto While You Protect Your Privacy - BlockNewsAfricaInstars is the latest platform that allows you to earn cryptocurrencies through micro-tasks in a way that protects your privacy. Until recently, the majority of new cryptocurrency users have had to enter the ecosystem by purchasing or mining crypto. These methods were relatively more accessible in the past making them great ways to onboard new users.
Launching instars.com & extended profile valuesWe're proud to announce the solidification of the INSTAR brand with the launch of instars.com . Join us to earn cryptocurrency while preserving your privacy! As we continue to grow our audience, we have expanded our focus on building our verified market research panel by offering 8 additional profile value categories for market research participants to add to their INSTAR blockchain account.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Brian Gallagher
Brian Gallagher
Maker
Hi Everyone, I'm one of the co-founders of instars.com. We've created a data exchange that rewards consumers with cryptocurrency for exchanging their data with purchasing parties. You can watch the activity live on the blockchain here: https://instar.eosx.io/?tab=latest. Our goal is to enable our users to make an extra $500-$600/year off of passive data collection monetizing data they already produce. Users can make even more money than that each year if they participate in targeted surveys on the exchange.
Upvote (2)Share