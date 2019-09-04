Instant Refunds by Cashfree
Instant refunds by a payment gateway - 1st time in India🇮🇳
Hi PH 👋🏻, I'm Akash, the Co-Founder of Cashfree. Firstly, a huge thanks to @kevin for hunting us 🙏😊. Instant Refunds is Cashfree’s latest release -- for the first time, online payments can be refunded instantly 💨 to the customer💪, compared to the 5-7 days or more⌛, it takes presently. Refunds are a big problem -- 17% of e-commerce orders 🛍️(Cashfree data) are refunded📦 and merchants reported devoting 50% of their customer support effort on queries around slow refunds 🐌. How It Works: 1) Create Refund 2) Enter Order ID 3) Enter Amount & Send Refund 💸 The amount is received in customers' original payment source, instantly💸💸. This works seamlessly if you are already using Cashfree’s payment gateway and it requires no change to implement instant refund processing. Features:- ✅ Refunds for online payments via all payment modes supported - cards (Visa/Master), UPI, net banking, wallets ✅ Integrates with other payment gateways, internal product or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) via simple API ✅ Supports full as well as partial refunds ✅ Real-time tracking of refund status with bank reference number ✅ Integration of refunds for COD orders (In beta) ✅ Plugins for e-commerce platforms (Coming Soon) We would love to take your questions and receive feedback. If there is a specific e-commerce platform you would like to see a plug-in for, do share in comments. 🛎️PS: Product Hunt 🐈community is invited to try out Instant Refunds. Use coupon code ‘PHREFUNDS’ during sign-up and use Instant refunds without any 💲charges till 31st December 2019 💸💸
It is always a delight to see YC companies innovating for the Indian market 🇮🇳👏 We're a YC company too and using Cashfree as one of our payment gateways. Have been really happy with the onboarding + support experience. It's a true delight talking to our account managers at Cashfree and learning about the exciting products that they come up to solve our payment related challenges. Refunds is one of our core business problems and we're already talking to the team at Cashfree to start using the Instant Refunds feature by Cashfree. More Power to you. Good luck 👍
Processing fast refunds is a big pain point and an easy way to win customers trust. Having worked in ecom, can see the potential of this product
Dear Akash, i can see the instant refunds is valid only to the New Signups as per your Post and what about the existing customers , How are you going to provide the same to them ?
