Reels invites you to create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram. Record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools.
Instagram launches Reels, its attempt to keep you off TikTokWith TikTok's future uncertain, Instagram is hoping to lure some creators away with the rollout of a direct competitor, Reels, which is launching in more than 50 countries today, including the US, UK, Japan, and Australia. Similar to TikTok, Reels lets people create short-form videos set to music that can be shared with friends and followers and discovered while browsing the app.
You Can Now Use Reels, Instagram's TikTok Rip-OffFacebook's TikTok competitor Reels was made available in the United States on Wednesday. Just like TikTok, Reels lets people record 15-second clips, sync them with music or audio effects, and share them with the world or privately with friends. But there is a crucial difference - Reels isn't a separate app, it's built right into Instagram.
Jared Krause
TikTok thrives through an incredible discovery algorithm and a false sense of influence/popularity. Any video can go viral at any moment. Reels will be nothing compared to TikTok unless Instagram recreates this as well.
Ryan Hoover
Timely launch with all the heat on TikTok over the past few weeks. Many creators and consumers are worried the app will get banned in the US (following India's suite) leading to a surge in downloads for Triller, byte, Clash, and other creative video platforms. Unlike some of its previous expansions Threads and Direct, Instagram decided to bundle Reels into its main app. I'm very curious to see if this becomes their next Stories or IGTV. Wdyt? Will Instagram Reels exist and thrive 1 year from now?
Brendan Ciccone
@rrhoover having it integrated into the app itself is definitely a benefit the other launches lacked I think. With that said, at least from what I’ve read, it seems like TikTok isn’t going anywhere as long as some sort of deal is struck.
Aaron O'Leary
The idea to incorporate it directly into the app is smart. Leveraging the already existing audience. Although not sure about how serendipitous it will be in comparison which is arguably a huge benefit of TikTok
Leo Cbnns
Instagram is copying so much successful apps & features that you might think they are just copying WeChat after all. I guess that is just how app darwinisme works so good for them 😂
