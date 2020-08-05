Instagram Reels
A new way to create and discover short videos on Instagram
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Jared Krause
TikTok thrives through an incredible discovery algorithm and a false sense of influence/popularity. Any video can go viral at any moment. Reels will be nothing compared to TikTok unless Instagram recreates this as well.
Upvote (5)Share
Hunter
Timely launch with all the heat on TikTok over the past few weeks. Many creators and consumers are worried the app will get banned in the US (following India's suite) leading to a surge in downloads for Triller, byte, Clash, and other creative video platforms. Unlike some of its previous expansions Threads and Direct, Instagram decided to bundle Reels into its main app. I'm very curious to see if this becomes their next Stories or IGTV. Wdyt? Will Instagram Reels exist and thrive 1 year from now?
Absolutely
Ummm, not sure
No way
Upvote (3)Share41 Answers
The idea to incorporate it directly into the app is smart. Leveraging the already existing audience. Although not sure about how serendipitous it will be in comparison which is arguably a huge benefit of TikTok
UpvoteShare