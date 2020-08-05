Instagram Reels

Instagram launches Reels, its attempt to keep you off TikTok With TikTok's future uncertain, Instagram is hoping to lure some creators away with the rollout of a direct competitor, Reels, which is launching in more than 50 countries today, including the US, UK, Japan, and Australia. Similar to TikTok, Reels lets people create short-form videos set to music that can be shared with friends and followers and discovered while browsing the app.