Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Instafiles
Ranked #9 for today
Instafiles
Send any files to anyone, in a premium way but free
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With Instafiles, send photos, documents, and any files to anyone in a premium way but free. Now you have up to 50gb per transfer.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Storage
,
Photography
by
Instafiles
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
Instafiles
Send any files to anyone, in a premium way but free.
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Instafiles by
Instafiles
was hunted by
Jose L. Flores
in
Productivity
,
Storage
,
Photography
. Made by
Jose L. Flores
. Featured on December 25th, 2022.
Instafiles
is not rated yet. This is Instafiles's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#222
Report