InstaConnect Live Video Sales
Instant 1-1 video conferences and webinars for Shopify
Brian Levine
Maker
Hey everyone, Thanks for checking out Instaconnect. This product was built in part to help physical stores which are moving to digital. Making personal connections to customers is essential to many businesses. Instaconnect brings 1-1 video conferences and sales webinars to Shopify stores. For many people, asking questions about a product or seeing a demonstration is an important part of the buying process. Talking with a trusted expert can build confidence in the product and brand and lead to more sales. The product is completely free for up to 30 conferences each month - I invite you to try it out on your store. Or check it out on our demo store - feel free to use the live help form to enter a conference and say hello! https://instaconnect-demo.myshop... Happy to answer any questions here!
