Instabar

A lightweight Instagram app that runs on your menu bar

#5 Product of the DayToday
An Instagram client for Mac that runs on the menu bar. Simple as that.
Engage with your feed, watch stories, and even send messages with fast and easy access. Also, no Reels. Just the good stuff! 👀
