Sam Barrowclough
Maker
Hi PH, Yesterday I set myself a challenge to build something in 24 hours and launch it here. I was always just waiting for the right idea to arrive, instead of just building something. So this was an exercise in strengthening that muscle. I had a card on my Ideas board just called "pricing page index". It had been sitting there for about a month. The idea was to display a directory nice pricing pages I have collected over time. And so yesterday that is what I chose! There are a lot of stuff I wanted to add but just didn't have time too! Even writing this message, it feels so rushed! Anyway, I hope these designs give you some inspiration for when it comes to designing pricing pages. Or to just admire the clean design work of the products mentioned in the gallery. This is the tweet that started it: https://twitter.com/sambarrowclo... 3 hours left on the clock, too!
Thanks for featuring DeepSource in there!