DeepSource
Continuous code quality platform for developers and teams
#4 Product of the DayToday
With seamless integration with development workflows and version-control providers, DeepSource saves tons of time and effort in hunting common bugs and in manual code reviews. It also enables tracking key source code metrics -- like documentation coverage, dependencies, etc. easily.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
DeepSource is one of the newest tools for developers that helps assess code quality and provides a code health check. Worth checking out to see for yourself how DeepSource can help decrease engineering time.
Upvote (1)Share·
Sanket SauravMaker@sanketsaurav · Co-founder at DeepSource
Thank you @hnshah for hunting us! 🙏 Hello Product Hunt! @jaipradeesh and I are founders of DeepSource. Thank you for checking out the product -- do let us know if you have any feedback or questions! We are building DeepSource to give developers and engineering teams the tools that enable them ship reliable software, faster. Most of us have battled with using so many ad-hoc tools around code quality and still ended up pulling our hair -- we want to fix that by standardising the workflow around software quality maintenance with a simple and easy-to-integrate product. At the moment, we have support for Python, and integration with GitHub. Support for more languages (Java, JavaScript, Go) and integrations with GitLab and Bitbucket are coming soon! We're looking forward to know what the community thinks about DeepSource! 🤞🏼
Upvote Share·