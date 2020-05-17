Discussion
Hi Producthunt! Every day since 2015, I've been collecting the best design inspiration on Landingfolio.com. During those years, I saw a recurring problem at my visitors. Brainstorming a design is hard. Communicating your vision is even harder. People visit a lot of websites. Screenshot examples and fiddle around in Sketch with them afterward. Or, even worse. Collect all the examples in Google Docs and send them to their designers. 🤔 What if it could be easier? I had those problems too. To solve this, I build Inspireframe as a tool for myself to easily brainstorm ideas for my landing pages. I could select the blocks I liked. Drag them around, and create an idea from thousands of examples. I showed this tool to a few of my friends and members. They were super enthusiastic and wanted to use it too! So, I decided to build it out into a real tool... 🎉 Introducing Inspireframe: Fast, easy website prototyping for everyone. Easily create website prototypes with thousands of real website components. No design skills needed! Designers: Prototype your ideas much quicker Marketeers: Easily communicate your vision to your designers Developers: No need to design in Sketch or Figma anymore 🎲Mix and match the best parts of the best websites Build prototypes with thousands of components. All sources from the best websites in the industry. 🎭Millions of possibilities, no design skills needed Simply drag-and-drop to create your prototypes. Fast and easy. No design skills needed. 🎉Communicate your vision, share your design Easily export your designs with one click. Download and share them with the world. I would love to hear what you think about Inspireframe! Now, give it a try for free. No credit card or account needed 🔥 👉🏻Try Inspireframe now Use coupon code: PRODUCTHUNT to get 20% off when signing up.
Very cool app for prototyping high converting landing pages. Easy to use, it enables you to materialize a landing page idea in a few minutes. I am using it as a Landingfolio Pro member. Congrats Danny for the launch!
Congrats Danny, it looks awesome!
