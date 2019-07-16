Log InSign up
Laravel Real-Time performance and error alerting

Inspector is a composer package to add a Real-Time monitoring in your Laravel application.
You will get instant alerts if your back-end fails and you'll be able to identify issues at a glance before users are aware of them, thanks to our real-time diagnosis.
Laravel Real-Time performance monitoring & alerting using Inspector | InspectorHi, I'm Valerio Barbera software engineer and Laravel - certified developer based in Naples, Italy. As digital-product owner I know that starting to serve real users the correctness of the application is crucial to keep my on-boarding process running to sustain the business direction. Also the engagement is one of the most important things that I continually check.
How Inspector was born from real life experience | InspectorHi, I'm Valerio, a Software Engineer and Laravel-certified developer based in Italy. I worked with teams to help improve their software for more than 10 years through Italy and France. I try every day to anticipate all the problems that could happen when releasing a software in production.
Inspector Nova LinkDirect link to the Inspector dashboard in your Laravel Nova installation.
Hi Hunters! I'm Valerio, software engineer based in Italy and creator of Inspector. "As product owner I learned on my skin how an application issue isn't just a technical stuff. For software-driven companies it could create a negative impact on the users experience during on-boarding process or affect engagement. I publish new code changes almost every day and unfortunately it's quite impossible to anticipate all the problems that could happen after every release. Furthermore users don't spend their time to report bugs, they eventually stop using our application, looking for another one that fits their needs better. In most of the projects I've worked on the 50% of the drawbacks for users were caused by simple code mistakes, often in the code executed in background where it’s even more tricky to know if all is working fine or something is broken, and the more the application grows the more difficult it is to avoid incidents. Thanks to Inspector I no longer need to spend a lot of time to search errors inside logs manually, trying to anticipate users complaints, because an autonomous tool is doing this job for me, bubbling up anything that could create a problem for users. I can trust Inspector to debug my applications for me, 24/7, and alert me to any issue or performance degradation in real-time so I can address them immediately. In the meantime I can spend my time in more productive tasks instead of being worried that a user comes to me because the application doesn't work as expected." I built inspector with one concept in mind: "Easy and clear". In its first months of life I received a lot of positive feedback from my users (also paying users) and now I would share this solution with a more larger audience. Inspector ships as composer package that you can install in your app in seconds like any other dependency. The product journey is publicly available on IndieHackers: https://www.indiehackers.com/pro... There's a free forever plan with limited capability to give you the best opportunity to try it without deadline chasing you, if you want adopt Inspector as your application monitoring system I created a special promotional code that cuts the cost of a subscription by 20% for lifetime: yrERJDHD => It expires Friday 24 July Thank you for your interest, I hope in your feedback. Valerio
