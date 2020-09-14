Inspect
Hi Hunters! 👋 After working on developer tools like Visual Studio Code and browser DevTools in the past, it's clear that our browser DevTools haven't evolved into a mobile-first world, so that's what I'm taking a stab at with Inspect. I've started by enabling iOS web debugging on both macOS and Windows. Windows is particularly important as most front-end devs are (still) on Windows, and Apple doesn't provide a way to do this officially. Next is Android to enable one-unified DevTool for mobile devices. The idea is to provide a DevTool that will compliment your editor, enable productive workflows with Inspect, while keeping your of choice editor focused on code. It's early days, but I'm launching Inspect to get the word out and validate the the concept. I already have working MVP builds that will be shared to testers soon, so signup if you are interested. I'm curious to get your feedback. What would you like to see in Inspect? /k
Great to see more progress in this space! Is there a reason you're doing Windows & Mac but not Linux though? For typical consumer products it's not a big market, but for dev tools I think you'll find there's a meaningful percentage of the audience there (from my own dev users, it's about 45/40/15% Windows/Mac/Linux). If you're using some cross-platform framework already, it should be fairly easy to hit all 3!
