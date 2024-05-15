Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Insidr AI
Insidr AI
Do x-ray analysis of competition
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Introducing Insidr AI - an AI-backed competitive analysis platform that tells you everything about any product available online. It uses real-time retrieval analysis backed by our research paper at IIT-Patna.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Search
About this launch
Insidr AI was hunted by
Udit Akhouri
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Udit Akhouri
,
Adarsh Prakash
and
Koushik Maity
. Posted on May 16th, 2024.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report