Insider Home Alerts: Save big on a home
Limited-time chances to save $1000s. Members-only picks.
Sharon Pope
Maker
Hey everyone! Hope you'll check out Insider Alerts (and maybe find your future home). Currently LIVE (savings are real) in *San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas* You know those stories of people who were only *kinda* looking for a home, then spotted a perfect home, jumped off the couch and made it happen? We feel like that could happen a lot more. :) So we made an "early-days-Gilt.com"-like experience for house hunting. Insider Home Alerts give an inside opportunity to score some extra savings on a home you love. The flash-savings are only on hand-picked homes -- ones that our experts can't wait to get you to see. We have top real estate agents in *San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas* actively helping clients right now, so if you like one of the homes, our team springs into action to make your home-dreams come true. why'd we make this? We're the same team that built ZeroDown.com (buy a home with no down payment). We're always trying to make homebuying easier, and this is just another way to do that. These are get-off-the-couch deals on homes you'd love even without 1000s off. But doesn't the rebate make it a bit more fun? We would love any feedback!
