Inside.com 2.0

Today we have some big announcements and milestones to share about Inside.com. Here's the tl;dr: 1. Raised $2.6 million to continue growing this newsletter business 2. Ended 2018 with $1.1M in annualized revenue 3. Today we're launching 20 newsletters today on top of the 30 we're already running (all listed below) 4. We're launching a first-of-its kind ad server that allows brands to run native ads targeting broad demographics like "developers" "tech founders/execs", "sales", "high-earning consumers" "people who work in tech", and lots more. 5. Just passed have 750K active subscriptions
