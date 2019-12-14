Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Gerald Aquila
Maker
We always wanted to have a calculator app that puts things in context and supports calculating in a more "natural way" such as adding 20% to a price simply by typing 99+20%, or deducting a 15% discount via 99-15%. I also personally have to do calculate dates quite often, e.g., how many days from today until the end of the month: 12.31.2019-today(). We found many calculator apps, but most worked exactly the same way as the built-in calculator app, just provided a few more functions. So we built our own :-). Inseries 3 is a total rewrite in Swift with many improvements over the original versions and is available for free (ad-supported). We also have a Pro version without ads that also features a native UI experience for the iPad -- check it out and let us know what you think ;-).
UpvoteShare