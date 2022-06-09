Sign in
Ranked #20 for today
Innerscore Teacher
A community app for teachers to share and access resources
Free
The Innerscore Teacher app empower teachers to engage with their students by using various personalised resources such as chapter plans, teaching plans and customised worksheets.
Launched in
Android
,
Education
by
Innerscore Teacher
About this launch
Innerscore Teacher by
Innerscore Teacher
was hunted by
Vishwa Talati
in
Android
,
Education
. Made by
Vishwa Talati
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Innerscore Teacher
is not rated yet. This is Innerscore Teacher's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#65
