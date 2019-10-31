Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
inne
inne
A hormone-based mini lab for women
Health and Fitness
Hardware
inne is a hormone-based mini lab for women.
The first of its kind, inne is a tool of radical self-knowledge.
It exists to protect women from invasive contraceptive methods and as a resource to reconnect with yourself
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
27 minutes ago
Femtech startup Inne takes the wraps off a hormone tracker and $8.8M in funding
Berlin-based femtech startup Inne is coming out of stealth to announce an €8 million (~$8.8M) Series A and give the first glimpse of a hormone-tracking subscription product for fertility-tracking and natural contraception that's slated for launch in Q1 next year. The Series A is led by led by...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love the focus on hardware health products lately. Congrats on the huge investment, well deserved!
Upvote (1)
Share
27 minutes ago
Send