Home
Inlytics 2.0
Inlytics 2.0
LinkedIn analytics for personal profiles
Stats
➡️ Analyze your data 10x faster ➡️ Find insights others won’t ➡️ See why people engage with your content ➡️ Schedule content for the entire month ➡️ Connect Multiple LinkedIn Accounts to work with your Team, Clients, or Agency
Launched in
Social Media
Analytics
LinkedIn
About this launch
Inlytics 2.0 was hunted by
Danny Chu
in
Social Media
,
Analytics
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Danny Chu
,
Shivansh Mehendiratta
,
Andrew Pierno
,
Enrique Giménez
,
Diego Piscoya
and
Pablo Cardozo
. Featured on June 29th, 2023.
