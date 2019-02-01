Ink Cards is the easiest way to mail one-of-a-kind greeting cards.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
Hundreds of Customizable Designs Choose from a stunning collection of over 500 designer cards for every occasion. Starting at $2 each in the US and $3 internationally (postage included). Personalize Each Card Each card is as unique as you! Add a photo, choose the card color, and personalize the message right from your phone. Our cards are 5”x7” flat cards printed on durable 110# card stock with a beautiful gloss laminate. Make it Premium Upgrade your Ink Card to Premium and it will be printed on thicker card stock and mailed in a beautiful embossed stamped envelope. Get Card Packs Card packs are a set of Premium Cards with envelopes shipped directly to you. Add your own personal touch to each card. Card Packs are great for holiday cards, thank you's, and party invites. Checkout to Mailbox in 2-8 Days Cards arrive within one week in the US and take a little longer internationally (delivery times). Order cards now and schedule them to arrive in time for a holiday or birthday.
Upvote Share·