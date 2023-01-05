Products
InGroup
InGroup
Connect, collaborate, create
InGroup is a digital age professional social networking platform from India giving users a new way to connect and collaborate. Users can join cohorts that are in line with their profession or interests.
Launched in
Social Networking
by
InGroup
About this launch
InGroup
Connect Collaborate Create
InGroup by
InGroup
was hunted by
Rohit Kumar
in
Social Networking
. Made by
Rohit Kumar
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
InGroup
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is InGroup's first launch.
