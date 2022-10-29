Products
Home
→
Product
→
infrequent
Ranked #5 for today
infrequent
Keep in touch with those you care about
Too often in life, we forget to reach out to those we care about. Sometimes we are lazy, sometimes we forget, and sometimes, life just gets in the way. Infrequent is meant to help you solve just that.
Launched in
Meetings
,
Social Networking
,
CRM
by
infrequent
About this launch
infrequent
Keep in touch with those you care about.
infrequent by
infrequent
was hunted by
Duarte O.Carmo
in
Meetings
,
Social Networking
,
CRM
. Made by
Duarte O.Carmo
. Featured on October 30th, 2022.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#206
Report