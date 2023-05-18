Products
Home
Product
informed news: text scaling
informed news: text scaling
informed is even more accessible - customize your text size
This Global Accessibility Awareness Day informed became even more accessible. 🔎 You can now personalize your text size within the app. Simply toggle within every premium article or head to settings. Get the best of journalism, in one subscription.
Launched in
Productivity
News
Tech news
by
The makers of informed news: text scaling
About this launch
informed is even more accessible - customize your text size
informed news: text scaling by
was hunted by
Sophie Coe
in
Productivity
,
News
,
Tech news
. Made by
Sophie Coe
,
Benjamin Mateev
,
Katja Alissa Mueller
,
Esteban Miño
,
Gungor Kocak
,
Irina Altuna
,
Martin Kaelble
,
Axel Bard Bringeus
,
Miroslav Malkin
,
Laura McDermott
,
Maria Mezher
,
Andrew Blackman
,
Moritz Lawitschka
,
Golfo Vasiliou
,
Isabella Quintana
,
Filipe Patricio
and
Kessia Nanuru
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
25
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
