Dear Hunters and Huntresses! I'm so glad to finally share the latest Infolio version with you. It's been three long years of hard work, but we are finally here and we are ready! 🚀 🍾 🎉 Infolio has started in 2013 as a whiteboarding and visual collaboration tool, and through the years we've been asked to introduce some kind of project management functionality. We waited (maybe too long 🤔), but we wanted to make it right. Yes, we are now launching to a really crowded space, and you might wonder why build yet another task and project management tool? Well, the answer is simple — we wanted something simple 🤷♂️ A tool, that doesn't overwhelm with buttons and features, that is easier to learn than a space command center. Less is more, right? I see many similar solutions constantly competing with each other in a number of features, integrations, automations. And that is great! Lots of teams need a comprehensive tool, which is why they have AirTable, ClickUp, Notion and many others to choose from. But we wanted to create a project management tool with a simplicity and usability in mind, aimed at smaller teams of 1-10 people, who are not necessarily IT engineers. "But wait a minute", you might say, "don't we have Trello already?" Well, think of Infolio as something between Trello and AirTable. Infolio is simple, but not simplistic. Our core philosophy doesn't change — we'd like to help keep all your information in one place and reduce the number of jumps between different tools. So Infolio is still flexible, it still has great visual boards for non-structured creative collaboration, still affordable (well, it's in fact free!) ⭐️ Things we are proud of: ✅ Kanban, table and calendar views for your tasks ✅ Visual boards for collaboration (linked to both projects and individual tasks) ✅ Clean and simple UI ✅ Custom workflows with custom statuses ✅ Custom fields ✅ Many educational templates for Product Discovery and Project Management Infolio is free to use: ⭐️ We don't limit the team size or number of projects ⭐️ It's not a trial version ⭐️ We don't ask for a credit card ⭐️ All features are included ⭐️ The only difference between Standard and Professional is the storage space (1GB v 50GB) 🎁 And Product Hunters can get 1 year of Infolio Professional for free (no credit card required, of course) 🎁 Just register, ping us at support@infolio.co with your account name and mention Product Hunt, we'll upgrade your team with no questions asked! Really looking forward to your feedback, questions and comments! And I want to personally thank esteemed @chrismessina for hunting us! 🙌
