Influence by Elliot

Influence is an influencer campaign management tool that measures and ranks influencer campaigns based on sales conversion rate and not just overall post engagement.
Sergio VillasenorMaker@sergio_villasenor · Founder @ Elliot
Hi Hunters, I’m Sergio, the founder of Elliot and I’m excited to release our platforms first new feature. Influence was inspired by a pain-point that I experienced while working in e-commerce. I’ve consulted for the likes of Anastasia Beverly Hills to co-founding my own products such as Faux Freckles. Within those experiences, a key component of success was the use of influencers. However, the thing that we were never certain on was how each influencer campaign translated to sales. We’d make assumptions as to who we “thought” would work best based on available analytics and tag tracking management, but at the end of the day, they were all “gut” based decisions when calculating sales conversion. Well, not any more. Unlike current influencer management and marketing tools, Influence measures and ranks influencer campaigns based on conversion rate. Now brands can know which influencers convert the best for their products! All you have to do follow these steps: 1. Add “Affiliates” to your Elliot account ($99.99, per mo.) 2. Add an influencer to a new Elliot campaign 3. Share your Elliot campaign link with an influencer It is that simple!
