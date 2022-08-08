Products
This is the latest launch from Wannathis
See Wannathis’s 13 previous launches →
Ranked #12 for today
Inflatable 3d alphabet
Funky set of letters and objects for Figma
Colorfull set of inflatable 3d letters for Figma and Blender
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
by
Wannathis
About this launch
Wannathis
3d products for digital designers to save time and work more efficient
39
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Inflatable 3d alphabet by
Wannathis
was hunted by
Anton Mishin
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Social Media
. Made by
Anton Mishin
,
Egor Mishin
and
Veronika Bochkareva
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Wannathis
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 38 users. It first launched on June 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#36
