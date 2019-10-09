Discussion
Joe Saavedra
Maker
Super excited to share Infinite Objects with the PH community. Our idea is simple, yet radical: we think video should be valued the same way prints, posters, and photography have been for centuries. We're doing this by permanently "printing" digital (video) content on a physical object. Something for your home or workspace - always on, perpetually present moving images, up to 24-hours long. Today you'll find an exclusively curated collection of limited-edition video art, but soon we'll be printing video of all kinds for all audiences. Very much looking forward to any feedback and questions! We're actively looking for collaborators and partners, check out our site to submit an idea and reach out about working together. Just the beginning! 🙏🏽🚀🔥
