This is the latest launch from Indy
See Indy’s previous launch →
Ranked #2 for today
Indy
All the tools you need to manage your independent business.
Indy gives you productivity tools to manage your independent business from start to finish, education to help you grow as an independent worker, and a network of independent thinkers to collaborate with, all in one place.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
CRM
by
Indy
Mayfair
About this launch
Indy
All the tools you need to manage your independent business
Indy by
Indy
was hunted by
Robert Wojno
in
Productivity
,
Freelance
,
CRM
. Made by
Iva Cindrić
,
Robert Wojno
,
Sebastian Gyr
,
Marcelina Godlewska
,
Jonathan Ramos
,
Andrei Pitsko
,
Jakub Rystwej
,
Dzmitry Taraikovich
,
Erica Rosas
,
Brandt Sohn
,
Klaudia Krupa
and
Juan Víctor Izquierdo
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Indy
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 24th, 2022.
