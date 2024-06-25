Launches
Inductor Custom Playgrounds
Inductor Custom Playgrounds
Auto-generate a custom playground for your LLM app
Inductor Custom Playgrounds enable you to auto-generate a powerful, instantly shareable playground for your LLM app with a single CLI command - and run it within your environment.
Prototyping
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Inductor
Inductor
Ship production-ready LLM applications
Inductor Custom Playgrounds by
Inductor
was hunted by
Natalie Fagundo
Prototyping
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Ariel Kleiner
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Inductor
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 4th, 2024.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#84
Report