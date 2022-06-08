Products
Home
→
Product
→
Indigo Tech Recruiters ROD
Ranked #6 for today
Indigo Tech Recruiters ROD
Handle hiring spikes easily with on-demand tech recruiters
Getting behind on your talent acquisition KPIs but don't want to hire another full-time recruiter yet? Get an extra pair of experienced tech recruiters' hands working alongside your team in less than 12 hours, starting at $45/hour.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
by
Indigo Tech Recruiters ROD
About this launch
Indigo Tech Recruiters ROD by
Indigo Tech Recruiters ROD
was hunted by
Kateryna Osadchuk
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Kateryna Osadchuk
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Indigo Tech Recruiters ROD
is not rated yet. This is Indigo Tech Recruiters ROD's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
6
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#36
