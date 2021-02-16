discussion
NoelCreative Individual
Well Done! Love the setup you have here. Good luck!!
Hi Product Hunters :) I'm the maker of Indiebrands. I've always struggled to find good names for my projects where the domain is still available. The process is time-consuming and takes time you could spend on the actual product. For the brands I sell I looked through thousand of expired domains to find brandable domains and created a logo for them. Currently, I am running a limited launch sale where I sell all names for 99$, domain & logo included. How it works 🔍 Find your favorite brand 🔒 Checkout securely with stripe 🌈 Receive all brand assets and a domain transfer request 🥰 Enjoy your new domain and branding