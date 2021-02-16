  1. Home
  2.  → IndieBrands

IndieBrands

Original domain names and logos for your startup

Productivity
Marketing
Maker Tools
You've been working on your project for months. You finally finished the product and now you need a name. You're exhausted from brainstorming and struggling to find a good domain. That's why we sell brandable domains with logos ready to go!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
NoelCreative Individual
Well Done! Love the setup you have here. Good luck!!
Share
Laurids
Maker
Product Designer & React Developer
Hi Product Hunters :) I'm the maker of Indiebrands. I've always struggled to find good names for my projects where the domain is still available. The process is time-consuming and takes time you could spend on the actual product. For the brands I sell I looked through thousand of expired domains to find brandable domains and created a logo for them. Currently, I am running a limited launch sale where I sell all names for 99$, domain & logo included. How it works 🔍 Find your favorite brand 🔒 Checkout securely with stripe 🌈 Receive all brand assets and a domain transfer request 🥰 Enjoy your new domain and branding
Share