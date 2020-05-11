Indicative Analytics
Hi Product Hunt 👋, Last fall Indicative engaged in a major product revision to level-up our platform’s visual interface and improve overall performance. After innumerable hours of research and development, the Indicative team is proud to announce the launch of a brighter, cleaner, and faster Indicative. 📊🤔About🤔📊 Indicative, a leading customer analytics software company, has today announced a solution that makes it easier for nontechnical people to work with data. Released to the public this morning, a reimagined visual interface and increased functionality firmly establishes Indicative as a pioneer in advanced customer analytics for product and marketing teams. Many data-driven teams such as Product Management, Marketing, and Data Analytics use Indicative to optimize customer engagement, conversion, and retention. Indicative connects directly to your data warehouse, creating a single source of truth that enables complex data analysis. Our multidimensional user flows quickly diagnose drop-offs and identify high-conversion paths, allowing you to obtain a truly holistic view of your customer. No code or SQL knowledge required. 📈Experience the Difference📈 Sign up for free - you will find interactive demos using sample data from a fictitious company known as PetBox 🐶🐈🐾. These updates include: ❇️ A more intuitive query builder ❇️ Increased interactivity with tools and visualizations ❇️ Improved collaboration tools for teammates to share information ❇️ A mobile interface to access, share, and view insights ❇️ Upgraded data management support We started from the inside out, so you’ll see performance improvements in addition to visual ones 👍.
