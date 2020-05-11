  1. Home
  2.  → Indicative Analytics

Indicative Analytics

Customer analytics for everyone. No code or SQL required.

#2 Product of the DayToday
Indicative is a Customer Analytics platform designed for non-technical users. Powerful self-service analytics enable Product Managers, Marketers, and Data Analysts to make informed decisions by understanding the complete customer journey.
Haven Life Insurance Agency - IndicativeCase Study Haven Life Insurance Agency (Haven Life) makes it easy for people of all walks of life to purchase affordable and dependable term life insurance policies online.
TodayTix - IndicativeFrom day one, TodayTix has run on the belief that life is better with theater in it. When theaters are full, creators, communities and audiences thrive. The company aims to connect everyone to the best shows in every city.
Improve Collaboration at Your Company - Unite Everyone Around Data - Indicative"We are actually dealing with the overlap of three linked crises," says Brad Feld on his . Economic: record unemployment , unpredictable financial markets Physical health: lack of access to healthcare due to overrun systems Everyone on your team has personal responsibilities beyond their jobs.
Business Intelligence vs. Customer Analytics: Why You Need Both - IndicativeData is the most valuable asset of our time. But organizations of all sizes are struggling to tap into the full potential of the information that they collect. Part of the challenge is that the language of data isn't always intuitive to our very human minds.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
12 Reviews5.0/5
Tara McQuaide
Tara McQuaide
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋, Last fall Indicative engaged in a major product revision to level-up our platform’s visual interface and improve overall performance. After innumerable hours of research and development, the Indicative team is proud to announce the launch of a brighter, cleaner, and faster Indicative. 📊🤔About🤔📊 Indicative, a leading customer analytics software company, has today announced a solution that makes it easier for nontechnical people to work with data. Released to the public this morning, a reimagined visual interface and increased functionality firmly establishes Indicative as a pioneer in advanced customer analytics for product and marketing teams. Many data-driven teams such as Product Management, Marketing, and Data Analytics use Indicative to optimize customer engagement, conversion, and retention. Indicative connects directly to your data warehouse, creating a single source of truth that enables complex data analysis. Our multidimensional user flows quickly diagnose drop-offs and identify high-conversion paths, allowing you to obtain a truly holistic view of your customer. No code or SQL knowledge required. 📈Experience the Difference📈 Sign up for free - you will find interactive demos using sample data from a fictitious company known as PetBox 🐶🐈🐾. These updates include: ❇️ A more intuitive query builder ❇️ Increased interactivity with tools and visualizations ❇️ Improved collaboration tools for teammates to share information ❇️ A mobile interface to access, share, and view insights ❇️ Upgraded data management support We started from the inside out, so you’ll see performance improvements in addition to visual ones 👍.
UpvoteShare