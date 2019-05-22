India's Neta ( नेता ऐप )

Neta is an Indian technology platform that lets users rate and review politicians. The idea is to make politicians more accountable and strive for better governance by offering them live feedback.
Neta app: Finger on democracy's pulse | Forbes IndiaPolitics is Pratham Mittal's first loveImage: Amit Verma Pratham Mittal likens politicians to restaurants. "After all, both thrive on good ratings," he argues. In an era where nearly everything-from Uber drivers to food joints-can be graded on the internet, the 27-year-old has built an app, aptly named Neta, which allows voters to rate their local politicians and even revise the votes based on their performance.
This startup is letting Indians rate and question their politicians, US styleA six-month-old New Delhi startup is looking to add a new element to the electoral process in the world's largest democracy: rating politicians. Inspired by the US's approval rating system, 27-year-old serial entrepreneur and Wharton graduate Pratham Mittal has launched a mobile app called Neta, which is attempting to get Indian voters to monitor their elected representatives and hold them accountable.
Neta app lets you rate MPs, MLAs in your areaOne of the common grievances of the public is that they don't get to see more of their elected leaders once the polls are complete. How do you make leaders aware about your concerns and that they should be taken seriously? One way is to reach out to them through Facebook and Twitter or governance-related portals and applications.
Civic technology apps are giving voters a voiceNew Delhi: As the 2019 elections draw near, civic technology apps in India such as Neta, Next Election and Civis. Vote are gaining traction with users as they give citizens a voice in the country's decision-making process. The Neta app currently has more than 100,000 downloads on Google Play, though its founder, Pratham Mittal, claims the actual number of users are more.
BJP poised to lose as many as 70-seats if LS elections held now: Neta appRead more about BJP poised to lose as many as 70-seats if LS elections held now: Neta app on Business Standard. Pratham Mittal, Neta app's founder, said over 15 million verified voters have already rated or reviewed their local leaders across 543 parliamentary constituencies and 4120 assembly constituencies
Pranab Mukherjee unveils app to rate, review ministers | India News - Times of IndiaNEW DELHI: An app that allows voters to rate and review their political representatives and aims to foster political accountability and transparency among leaders was launched here on Friday. Aptly called Neta app, which was unveiled by former President Pranab Mukherjee, the technology platform will let users rate their MLAs and MPs and is being billed as an instrument to gauge voter sentiment across constituencies in the country.
Now, a mobile app to rate, review your 'neta'Former President Pranab Mukherjee Friday launched the National Electoral Transformation or NETA mobile application, a platform where voters can review and rate their elected representatives and hold them accountable as well. "A good democracy cannot function without informed voters, good leaders, accountability and complete transparency," Mukherjee said at the launch of the mobile app, which is the brainchild of 27-year-old entrepreneur Pratham Mittal.
राजस्थान के 45 लाख वोटरों ने किस नेता को सीएम पद के लिए बताया पहली पसंद, जानिये'नेता एप' ने अपने सर्वे में बताया है कि राजस्थान में मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए उनकी पहली पसंद कांग्रेसी नेता अशोक गहलौत हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर भाजपा की निवर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे सिंधिया हैं और तीसरा स्थान कांग्रेसी नेता सचिन पायलट को मिला है। करीब 45 लाख लोगों ने 'नेता
BJP सबसे बड़ी पार्टी, लेकिन बहुमत से रहेगी दूर : सर्वे-Navbharat Timesहाइलाइट्स नेता ऐप का दावा है कि यह सर्वे 2 करोड़ लोगों के बीच किया गया है सर्वे के हिसाब से कांग्रेस 2014 के मुकाबले बेहतर प्रदर्शन करती दिख रही है, लेकिन सरकार बनाने की होड़ से काफी दूर है भाजपा को 2019 में 128 सीट मिलने का अनुमान व्यक्त
Today India will announce the result of its 2019 General Election—humanity’s biggest exercise in democracy to date. The number of voters is bigger than the population of Europe and Australia combined: 900 million. The election itself involved 11 million poll workers, 2.3 million electronic voting machines, and 7 phases…a month-long process that The Economist once described as “a lumbering elephant embarking on an epic trek.” Neta app brings technology to the doorstep of this culturally and historically rich democracy. It does this by allowing all the diverse citizens to rate politicians not just during elections, but also before the elections and after the elections. Thereby constantly keeping the politicians (netas) in check and increasing their accountability. आज भारत अपने 2019 के आम चुनाव के परिणाम की घोषणा करेगा - जो आज तक लोकतंत्र में मानवता का सबसे बड़ा अभ्यास है। मतदाताओं की संख्या यूरोप और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की आबादी से बड़ी है: 900 मिलियन। चुनाव में 11 मिलियन मतदानकर्मी, 2.3 मिलियन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन, और 7 फेज शामिल थे ... इस एक महीने तक चलने वाली प्रक्रिया को इकोनॉमिस्ट ने एक बार "एक धीमी गति से चलने वाले हाथी की महान यात्रा" कहलाया था। नेता ऐप इस सांस्कृतिक और ऐतिहासिक रूप से समृद्ध लोकतंत्र के दरवाजे पर प्रौद्योगिकी लाता है। यह अपने विविध नागरिकों को न केवल चुनावों के दौरान, बल्कि चुनावों से पहले और चुनावों के बाद नेताओं को रेट करने की अनुमति देता है। इससे नेताओं पर लगातार नियंत्रण बना रहेगा और उनकी जवाबदेही बढ़ेगी।
Much needed
Great initiative!
