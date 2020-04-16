  1. Home
Curated list of 400+ startup accelerators & incubators

Curated directory of 400+ startup accelerators, incubators & VCs with completely up-to-date & detailed information
Discussion
Bugra Ozkan
Maker
👋Hey everyone, Last year, I started adding all the startup programs into a spreadsheet for my previous startup not to miss their deadlines. Then I realized it became a huge list and I thought, maybe I could share it with other makers as it could be useful. I've built a simple website called Incubator List two months ago, and now it includes 400+ startup programs! Current Incubator List features: 🔍Search for programs by name or several filters including funding type, business areas, location or program type 🗺Find detailed and completely up-to-date information about each program including: - Application deadline - Number of exits - Investment terms - Program start date - Location - Crunchbase rank - Number of cohorts & investments per year Hope you like it! PS. If you don't want to miss the deadlines, here is my reminder Twitter profile 👉twitter.com/incubator_list and if you want to follow my journey 👉twitter.com/ozkanbugra
Ömer Faruk Terzioglu
Nice work! Thanks for building it.
Bugra Ozkan
Maker
@omerfaruk Glad you liked it!
NazliTerzioglu-Ozkan
I am the closest person who has seen your hard work throughout its development process. Now, it feels great to see it up and running :) well done for this useful website and your huge effort!
Bugra Ozkan
Maker
@repairresearch I'm grateful for your support & valuable feedback! You helped me believe this small side project that could grow much more:)
umit rusen aktas
Great work! Really useful website. It's encouraging to see you're maintaining it well, growing the program list and improving the UI. It has come a long way forward since I saw it for the first time. Keep going!
Bugra Ozkan
Maker
@umit_rusen_aktas Thanks a lot for your support, appreciate it!
