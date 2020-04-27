  1. Home
Incremental Builds in Gatsby Cloud

From static sites to real-time builds

With Incremental Builds in Gatsby Cloud, when a developer or content creator makes a data change in their CMS, Incremental Builds will rebuild only what’s necessary—giving you up to 1000x faster builds with most data changes happening in under 10 seconds!
Michael Lukaszczyk
Congrats @kylemathews and team! We would like to be compatible with GraphCMS. Is it just a matter of hooking up the webhooks properly?
Kyle Mathews
@m_lukaszczyk yup! That and a Gatsby source plugin. We'll be writing docs soon on specifics but in the meantime, you can ping us for help!
Victor G. Björklund
Awesome! Will it ever come to gatsby CLI?
Kyle Mathews
Kyle Mathews
@victorbjorklund We're constantly shipping new optimizations for incremental data changes for self-hosting e.g. this recent improvement https://www.gatsbyjs.org/docs/pa.... Fast, real-time deployments need tight CI/CD integration to optimize & parallelize work. Builds are fastest through Gatsby Cloud because the platform is purpose built for Gatsby!
