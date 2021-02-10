  1. Home
Easily get anonymous feedback on anything.

Increment.me is an easy way to get anonymous feedback about anything.
thomaswilley
Here's a bit more context on the why: https://www.thomaswilley.com/202...
James QuinnCEO @ Afino
Thanks for sharing! Where does the anonymous feedback come from?
thomaswilley
@james_afino hi James! The feedback comes from whomever you send your topics to. There’s still a manual step of sending out the link to folks you’d like to hear from. There’s something in the works for this though...
