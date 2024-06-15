Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Inbox Zero AI
Inbox Zero AI
Apple engineer redesigns email
Visit
Upvote 17
20% OFF
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Apple Engineer Shayan Arman redesigns Email with a new way to manage your inbox.
Launched in
Email
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
by
Inbox Zero AI
Afforai
Ad
Cite, Annotate, and Research with AI
About this launch
Inbox Zero AI
Apple Engineer Redesigns Email
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Inbox Zero AI by
Inbox Zero AI
was hunted by
Shayan Arman
in
Email
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Apple
. Made by
Shayan Arman
. Featured on June 16th, 2024.
Inbox Zero AI
is not rated yet. This is Inbox Zero AI's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report