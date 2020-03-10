Inbox by MessageBird

Discussion
Thanks Justin! Today I’m excited to announce MessageBird is launching its new flagship product: Inbox, a free omnichannel customer support tool that you can set up in 60 seconds and lets you natively talk to your customers on all preferred channels like Email, Whatsapp, SMS, Voice, Messenger, Telegram, WeChat and many more in one single thread. We believe in a future where you never have to put a customer on hold again, you can provide your customers with personalised experiences on channels they feel most comfortable with. We think Inbox can make that happen. We're building some AI capabilities so businesses can better understand and respond to their customers. We're starting with some more basic applications like language detection, chat bots and translation, but we're really excited about the possibilities. Especially when you combine these insights with the automation you can build with our data automation and experience tool Flow Builder. Inbox has integrations with Slack, Salesforce, Jira, and more. You can also build custom connections via HTTP requests or webhooks to provide your agents with all the context they need, in one customer view. Enrich customer profiles with 3rd party data and escalate customer issues to your internal business tools. Today is day 1. We are committed to never having to wait on hold again for customer support and are on a mission to give you back your time. Help us get there by giving us all the feedback you have, and get started for FREE. Hope you enjoy what we've built!
