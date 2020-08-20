ImpactHero by SEMrush
Smart analytics tool for content marketers aimed at results
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ilya Onskul
Maker
Hey Content Heroes! 👋 Ilya Onskul from SEMrush here. Super excited to announce the release of the new SEMrush tool – ImpactHero, an impactful AI content analytics tool. It’s hardly a secret for you that creating content that attracts your target audience is crucial to deliver impactful marketing results. But how do you measure content effectiveness? From multiple surveys and user interviews, we learned that this is one of the most complicated tasks our users face. With this in mind, we developed a tool that shows how your content marketing funnel works and helps you to optimize it. ImpactHero is designed specially for content marketers and is adjusted to their workflows: Distribute your content by funnel stages — reach, nurturing, leads — and measure its performance. Detect an impact on lead conversion made by a specific content piece with our Markov chain-based model. Get performance-driven recommendations for pieces that can bring better results. We hope that our tool will help you build an effective content funnel structure. Explore the tool and let me know what you think. Very excited to hear about your ideas and experience! Also, ask any questions you may have. My team and I are here especially to answer them! Thanks, Ilya
Upvote (1)Share