ImpactHero by SEMrush

SEMrush Announces a New Content Analytics Tool: ImpactHero BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, a leading online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, announced today that ImpactHero, its content analytics tool, is now available. This new solution will enable customers to maximize their websites' content marketing performance and identify key areas for making their current strategies in this field more efficient.