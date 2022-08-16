Products
Immersion
Reimagining ebooks for children
Not all kids enjoy reading. Most kids enjoy video games. We combined the two.
After reading a few pages of an ebook, the story transitions and progresses through a video game. The app alternates back and forth in this way to make reading books fun!
Launched in
Education
,
Games
,
Kids & Parenting
by
Immersion Reading
About this launch
Immersion Reading
Reimagining ebooks for children
0
reviews
0
followers
Immersion by
Immersion Reading
was hunted by
Brennan Tobin
in
Education
,
Games
,
Kids & Parenting
. Made by
Brennan Tobin
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Immersion Reading
is not rated yet. This is Immersion Reading's first launch.
