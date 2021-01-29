discussion
Lars Karbo
Maker
Hi, everyone! 👋 I'm Lars and I'm have been learning French for almost a year. I created Imitate because I have been struggling to find good tools to practice pronunciation. In order to be good, you need a lot of practice, but you also need feedback. The way musicians and actors improve is by recording themselves and listening to the recordings. They make small adjustments until it sounds the way they want. Why not do the same as a language learner? Imitate is a tool that will help you practice your pronunciation. It has a library of small video-segments from YouTube, and lets you practice imitating them using the practice chamber. I haven't added support for other languages than French yet, but feel free to test it anyway, or sign up for the waitlist of another language. Would love to hear feedback!
I love the concept. When I was learning German, it was so hard to pronounce things correctly. Every time the teacher would say a sound, and i said it, i thought it was the same. I would've never known without feedback. This looks like a super smart way to nail the pronunciation through systemic practice!