Img2Sheet

AI that reads your receipts and fills your Google Sheet
Upload an image and instantly get structured data in your Google Sheet™. Img2Sheet automates data entry using AI, with secure, pay-per-use pricing and zero manual work.
About this launch
Samir El Khaouti
Samir El Khaouti
Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Img2Sheet
is not rated yet. This is Img2Sheet's first launch.