Img2Sheet
Img2Sheet
AI that reads your receipts and fills your Google Sheet
Visit
Upvote 81
Upload an image and instantly get structured data in your Google Sheet™. Img2Sheet automates data entry using AI, with secure, pay-per-use pricing and zero manual work.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Spreadsheets
Accounting
Data
10% OFF
Meet the team
About this launch
Img2Sheet
AI that reads your receipts and fills your Google Sheet
81
Points
6
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Img2Sheet by
Img2Sheet
was hunted by
Samir El Khaouti
in
Spreadsheets
,
Accounting
,
Data
. Made by
Samir El Khaouti
. Featured on April 15th, 2025.
Img2Sheet
is not rated yet. This is Img2Sheet's first launch.