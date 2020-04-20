Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Nico Bistolfi
Maker
Hello Hunters! 🏹 I’m Nico, Founder at Piio; almost two years ago, we launched our first product at Product Hunt. We did great, and we even won a Golden Kitty Award. After much learning, iterations, and massive team effort, we manage to put this together — a brand new and insightful Image Speed Test. Something that started as a stand-alone script to analyze images performance on a website, today is a complete product. You can use this tool for free on any website and understand what actions you need to take to improve your performance. It doesn't matter if you are seeking to do it manually or using a service that's not ours, we are happy if we are helping you through the process. Give it a go and let us know what you think, we will keep improving the tool, your feedback is precious! (yeah I heard it in my mind too... my precious💍)
Upvote (4)Share
Nice idea and great side project to boost your own Product, smart move!
UpvoteShare