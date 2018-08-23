Illustrator Inspect by Avocode
Automatically turn AI designs into specs, assets and code
#5 Product of the DayToday
Do you need to open & inspect AI design file without the Adobe Illustrator app? Just upload it to Avocode. Export single or multiple layers in any format or resolution, measure sizes and distances, and export CSS, Swift, Android or React Native code from layer styles with just one click. Keep track of design changes with our version control system.
Vu Hoang AnhMaker@helloiamvu · CEO & co-founder @Avocode
Hello Hunters! Until now, teams that design websites, mobile apps and screen interfaces in Adobe Illustrator were either forced to export all assets and prepare specs manually for developers or buy them Adobe Illustrator licenses. Being designers and developers ourselves we wanted to make Illustrator files accessible to anyone. After years of trying to understand the Adobe Illustrator format (completely undocumented) and huge pressure from the community (1000+ up-votes on UserVoice), we decided to build an AI file format parser. The result is that you can finally directly import Illustrator files into Avocode or via our Illustrator plugin. To try this new feature just signup and try it online or download the latest version of our desktop app. Check out what's supported here: https://avocode.com/adobe-illustrator. To celebrate this milestone, we're giving out a special promo code: MEETAI to get 30% discount for 6 months. If you have any questions, I'd be happy to answer them in the comments.
