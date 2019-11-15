illlustrations
Open source illustrations library for design projects
vijay verma
Maker
👋 PH community, Open source is very popular among the community. I want to contribute as well. I have a large set of illustrations designed during my 100 days challenge. So, I decided to upload them all with the open-source license so you can use it for your personal and commercial project. All those illustrations are now available for you to download and design beautiful mockups, website or presentations. You can use these illlustrations (with triple ‘L’) : - To create mockups - To create presentations - for empty state - For your social posts - For your blog articles Features: - Original illustrator file (.ai) - SVG for easy integration on the website - Eps file for print - PNG downloads included Coming soon: - More illustrations - Plugins for Figma - Showcase page It is completely free and without the need for attribution and it will constantly be updated with new illustrations. Hope you guys will like it! P.S. I’m creating a Showcase page on the site. Share or tweet your design created with illlustrations. I'd love to include and link to your project! I hope you find it useful 😄 Best, vijay verma
Beautiful illustrations by vijay. Love the colours, design. These illustrations can be used for multiple purposes. Thanks a lot. The best thing, everything is free to download :)
